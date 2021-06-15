KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 47,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 151,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile (NYSE:KAHC)

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

