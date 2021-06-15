Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $86.74 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $86.74 million and $2.31 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00482260 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

