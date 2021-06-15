Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Klever has a total market cap of $205.94 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

