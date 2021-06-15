Klimatas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $960.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,349.44 and approximately $960.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 131.2% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

