KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 228,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,273. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Several analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

