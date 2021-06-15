Komodo Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Komodo has a market cap of $145.34 million and $8.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00341666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00147729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00207966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010383 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,300,144 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

