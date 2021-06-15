Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

