Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 912,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

