Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $200.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

KTOS stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,871 shares of company stock worth $2,911,485 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.