Kristin Yarema Acquires 2,021 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Yarema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81.

ATRA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 957,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

