Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.78 ($96.21).

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.20 ($92.00). 25,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -28.68. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €79.95 ($94.06).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

