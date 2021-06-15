K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

SDF traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.99 ($14.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,328,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €12.29 ($14.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

