KuCoin Token (KCS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.51 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $707.88 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00021429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

