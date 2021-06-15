Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.44

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 4713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
