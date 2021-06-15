Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.44

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 4713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

