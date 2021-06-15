Kuende 24 Hour Volume Hits $126,464.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market capitalization of $690,448.69 and $126,464.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

