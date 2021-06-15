Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KURRY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 428.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kuraray will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

