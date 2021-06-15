Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
KURRY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 428.43 and a beta of 0.78.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
