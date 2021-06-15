Kuverit Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $514,707.50 and $2.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,630,297 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

