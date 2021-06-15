L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,532 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $66,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

