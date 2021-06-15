L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.16

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 96583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
