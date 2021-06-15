L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.16

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 96583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

