L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at HSBC

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.