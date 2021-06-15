LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,432. LAIX has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

