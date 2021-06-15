Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

