Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 5,000 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.76 on Tuesday, hitting $643.48. 637,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.