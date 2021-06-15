Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.93 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $36.44 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,082,164 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.