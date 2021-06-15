Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.90 ($0.89). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 66.30 ($0.87), with a volume of 27,737 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

