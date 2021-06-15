Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.