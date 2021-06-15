Landbox Price Down 27.1% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $352,649.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00145283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00937056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.41 or 1.00262250 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

