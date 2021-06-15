Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,256. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,542. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

