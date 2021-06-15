Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

