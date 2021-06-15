LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($80.00).

Shares of LXS opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

