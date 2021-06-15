Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 146,686 shares.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

