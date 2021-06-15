LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.07% of LCI Industries worth $169,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

