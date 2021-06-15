LCMS (LCMS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $405,238.00

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, LCMS has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002767 BTC on exchanges. LCMS has a market cap of $16.80 million and $405,238.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

