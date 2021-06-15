LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 20,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

