Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,832,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 408,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,253. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32.

