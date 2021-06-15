Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.1% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. 39,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,638. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

