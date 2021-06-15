Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.23. 28,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 62,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52.

