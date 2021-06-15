Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.72.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LEN opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.33. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

