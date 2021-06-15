Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FINMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

