Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Sells $12,752,390.98 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 3,807,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.00. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

