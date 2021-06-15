Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 64.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.