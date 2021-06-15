LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $319,073.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

