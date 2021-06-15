Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,733,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,002,156. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.72.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

