Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,733,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,002,156. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
