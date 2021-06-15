LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Critical Survey

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeMD and Cano Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 9.66 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -3.05 Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeMD and Cano Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.20%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Cano Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80%

Summary

LifeMD beats Cano Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

