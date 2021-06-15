Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,175 shares of company stock worth $175,666. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

