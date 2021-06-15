Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

LCUT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 40,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,831. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,175 shares of company stock worth $175,666. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

