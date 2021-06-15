LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,293. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

