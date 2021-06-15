Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-60 million.

Shares of ZEV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 371,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,569. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.