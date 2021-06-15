Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $732,161.11 and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.