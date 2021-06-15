Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 584788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $525.09 million, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

